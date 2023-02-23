Abba star gives Birmingham drag tribute play his 'blessing'
Abba songwriter Benny Andersson has granted rare permission for one of his songs to be used in a new stage play.
The Way Old Friends Do follows two friends who form the world's first Abba tribute band in drag.
It was written by Birmingham-born actor and playwright Ian Hallard, and directed by his husband Mark Gatiss, best known for starring in The League of Gentlemen and Doctor Who.
It premiered at the Birmingham Repertory Theatre on Wednesday.
"Benny knows about it and has given it his blessing," Mr Hallard said.
"[Abba] very rarely say yes to people performing their songs. We had to seek special permission."
The play is named after an Abba album track, which is performed at the end of the show.
Mr Gatiss said the play captures the joy, as well as the pathos, of the band's songs, adding: "It's very bright and spangly and fun, but with a core of truth and sadness to it."
'Dream come true'
The playwright told the BBC it was important for him to set the play in his home city.
"Comparatively few things are set in Birmingham and one of the lovely parts about [the play] is the response to the mention of place names like Acocks Green, Shirley and Kidderminster," Mr Hallard said.
"To have characters from Birmingham - and who sound like they do - is actually really refreshing and important. I'm very proud of being from Birmingham and to have it here at The Rep, which was a theatre I visited as a child, is a dream come true."
The play culminates in an Abba performance in drag.
"A full time professional drag queen will take several hours getting made up. We have about eight minutes, and it shows. But the whole thing about the play is that it's about a bunch of plucky amateurs, like The Full Monty," said Mr Hallard.
Mr Gatiss jokingly said it was "hell" to work so closely with his husband, and added: "It's been great. If I were directing it and I wasn't married to Ian, I could just go home at the end of the day and close the door. Sometimes I have to jam the door closed. But apart from that, it's been a lovely experience."
The Way Old Friends Do is the first original production to be performed in the Rep's studio space since the pandemic. The play embarks on a nationwide tour after its run ends on 4 March.
