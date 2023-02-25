Birmingham New Street to hold Samaritans' Small Talk Saves Lives
A railway station has taken part in a campaign to show how striking up a conversation with a stranger could save their life.
Birmingham's New Street Station is part of Samaritan's "Small Talk Saves Lives" taking place on Saturday.
The charity said many people don't feel confident speaking to someone they were concerned about in public.
CEO Julie Bentley said: "We know first-hand how life-changing that conversation could be."
Research from Samaritans revealed 50% of people in the West Midlands wouldn't feel confident approaching and speaking to someone they don't know if they were concerned about them in public.
But Ms Bentley said there was "no evidence to suggest that you will make the situation worse".
'Save a life'
On Tuesday, the charity launched a film showing how people can start conversations by asking something as basic as where they can get a cup of coffee from.
Volunteers will be speaking to commuters and giving them advice on the best way to speak to someone they don't know.
Steven Ireland, from Network Rail, said: "Please stop and have a chat with our volunteers."
Ms Bentley said it was normal to feel anxious about starting a conversation with a stranger but "it could save a life".
"Let's continue to look out for one another," she added.
