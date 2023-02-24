Stabbed teenager's parents speak of anguish as killer jailed
- Published
The parents of a teenager who was stabbed to death have spoken of their anguish, as his murderer was jailed.
Abdirahaman Yussuf, 20, was sentenced to a minimum of 22 years in prison for the murder of 18-year-old Yahya Sharif.
He was fatally stabbed in December 2021 moments after getting out of his car on Coventry Road, Small Heath, Birmingham.
Birmingham Crown Court heard statements from both Mr Sharif's parents before the sentencing - with his mother saying her life was "destroyed".
"There are many times I have not been able to sit in court because of flashbacks from the day my son died," she said.
'I can never move on'
CCTV showed Yussuf, of Hob Moor Road in Yardley, chatting with a group nearby in the moments before he headed towards the Mr Sharif's BMW when he pulled up at about 17:20 GMT.
Mr Sharif was stabbed once in the chest and managed to run away but quickly collapsed and then died at the scene.
"I still don't know why my son was killed," his mother said. "Saying sorry will not bring my child back. I can never move on, my life is destroyed.
"My son should still be alive and I miss him every single day.
"Yahya meant the world to me and I dreamed of seeing him getting married and meeting my future grandchildren. All of this has been taken away from me and his brothers and sisters."
Police found the murder weapon and discarded clothing in a street nearby and Yussuf was arrested months later in London after a public appeal.
West Midlands Police said officers discovered handwritten rap lyrics apparently referencing the stabbing hidden in an envelope in his sock.
Mr Sharif's father also made a statement as Yussuf was jailed.
He said: "I feel pain when I see boys the same age as my son going out, driving a car, going to school, working, talking about university and walking with their fathers.
"Yahya was a bright boy with a great future ahead of him."