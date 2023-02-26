Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Police officer to run half marathon in boy's memory
- Published
A West Midlands Police officer is to run a half marathon in memory of murdered Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.
Jess Davies will complete the AJ Bell Great Birmingham run on 7 May for Arthur's Angels.
Arthur, six, was killed by his step-mother Emma Tustin and his father Thomas Hughes in Solihull, in June 2020.
Ms Davies will also be running for the campaign that all social workers should wear bodycams during home visits.
"There have been too many preventable domestic child murders," the mother-of-one said.
Arthur's Angels was set up by Arthur's cousin Bernie Dixon and aims to keep his memory alive while raising awareness of child abuse and donating toys to vulnerable children.
The charitable organisation said they are in the process of becoming a registered charity.
Arthur was put through prolonged abuse by Tustin and Hughes and a trial heard that after his death, 130 bruises were found on his body.
He was also subjected to poisoning, deprived of food and drink and made to stand alone for hours on end.
Ms Davies said: "If I can help bring some joy and happiness into the lives of children in care and vulnerable children in Arthur's name, then that's exactly the kind of work I want to support."
The 42-year-old will also be wearing a Birmingham City FC top, which was Arthur's favourite football team.
"I'd love it if lots of people came to support wearing BCFC tops for Arthur," Ms Davies said.
