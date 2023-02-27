Driver jailed for injuring PC with stolen car in Birmingham
A driver who left a police officer with serious injuries after hitting him with a stolen car has been jailed.
James Clarke, 33, was being pursued by officers in Birmingham on 18 November.
PC Anderson from West Midlands Police was deploying a stinger in Weoley Castle to stop the car when he was struck, suffering several broken bones.
Clarke, of Copston Road in Shenley Green, was jailed for two years and 10 months at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday.
He had previously admitted causing injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop, having no insurance and driving otherwise in accordance with a licence.
West Midlands Police said their officer was struck by the stolen Ford Fiesta near the junction of Long Nuke Road and Shenley Lane.
Clarke drove off but the car was brought to a halt in Bell Lane, Northfield a short while later.
As a result of his injuries, PC Anderson has not yet been able to return to work.
"Clarke has quite rightly lost his freedom," said Det Sgt Hinton, from West Midlands Police.
"Our traffic officer has been left with injuries which mean he cannot return to active duty at the moment, and play his role in keeping the roads safe and protecting the public."
As well as a jail sentence, Clarke was also banned from driving for two years.
