Imitation firearm sparks city centre police alert

Firearms officers were called to Birmingham city centre after a gun was thought to have been passed around a group - before it was found to be an imitation.

Officers from West Midlands Police were deployed to the disturbance at The Arcadian at about 03:15 GMT.

The group of men scattered when officers approached, discarding a bag containing the item.

Four men were arrested on suspicion of possessing the imitation weapon.

The Arcadian, which is home to various late-night bars, was cordoned off during the incident.

A police dog found the replica gun.

Det Insp Matt Underwood said: "This was great partnership work between city centre CCTV staff and ourselves that has resulted in four people in custody."

A police dog found the replica weapon

