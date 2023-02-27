Fire breaks out at Birmingham city centre warehouse
A large fire has broken out at a two-storey warehouse in Birmingham, with smoke plumes visible across the city centre.
More than 60 firefighters are at the scene on New Summer Street, Hockley, West Midlands Fire Service said.
It is not yet clear how the blaze started.
Summer Lane is blocked in both directions, said Transport for West Midlands. It advised people to avoid the area.
The first appliance was sent to the warehouse shortly after 07:30 GMT, said the fire service.
Twelve fire engines are currently in attendance with a hydraulic platform and other specialist equipment also being used.
