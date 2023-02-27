Fire breaks out at Birmingham city centre warehouse

Warehouse fireThomas Askew
More than 60 firefighters have been sent to tackle the warehouse blaze

A large fire has broken out at a two-storey warehouse in Birmingham, with smoke plumes visible across the city centre.

More than 60 firefighters are at the scene on New Summer Street, Hockley, West Midlands Fire Service said.

It is not yet clear how the blaze started.

Summer Lane is blocked in both directions, said Transport for West Midlands. It advised people to avoid the area.

The first appliance was sent to the warehouse shortly after 07:30 GMT, said the fire service.

Twelve fire engines are currently in attendance with a hydraulic platform and other specialist equipment also being used.

Crews tackle Birmingham city centre warehouse fire

@originaldanray
Twitter user @originaldanray said the smoke was visible from an office block near Snow Hill
Thomas Askew
The fire has sent large plumes of black smoke into the sky above Birmingham

