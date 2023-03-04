Family publish photographer's story of Birmingham

Louisa and Gill McGuines
Louisa and Gill McGuiness spent six months working on the book
By John Bray
BBC News, West Midlands

Through the 1960s and 1970s, if there was a major event in Birmingham, it was likely that press photographer Niels McGuinness would be on hand to record it.

Now, four years after his death at the age of 79, his granddaughter and widow have produced a book bringing the images back to life after many years gathering dust in cardboard boxes.

Mr McGuinness, a freelance photographer, worked for the Birmingham Post & Mail, and the Press Association - and it's thought he was the first photographer at the scene of the Birmingham pub bombings in November 1974.

Niels McGuinness
Mr McGuinness was an avowed lover of film photography, and never made the switch to digital - having built a dark room in part of his garage at home
Niels McGuinness
Niels McGuinness was still upset years later by what he saw at the Birmingham pub bombings in 1974, according to his family

"We just thought it was a shame the photos were just lying around and no-one could see them," said widow Gill McGuinness, from Great Barr, Sandwell.

"I don't think Niels gets the recognition he deserves," she added. "Photography was his life - and he used to sleep with his camera by the side of the bed."

Niels McGuinness
Mother Teresa shops to assist a shelter for the homeless in Birmingham, September 1992
Niels McGuinness
On November 14, 1988, Prince Charles celebrated his 40th birthday at the Aston Manor Road Transport Museum
Niels McGuinness
Trevor and Helen Francis with Brian Clough in 1979 after the Birmingham City striker joined Nottingham Forest for £1m

"His fellow photographers admired and respected him," said his granddaughter, Louisa. "And he was at the scene of some of the most important events in the Midlands."

She added: "This book has been a labour of love. It's been bittersweet to put it together, as I wish grandad was here to help me.

"We always worked on projects together on the computer, and I used to type articles for him about his photography and photos.

"He always knew how proud I was of him and how much I was interested in what he did.

"I feel like he deserves this book as his photos are so important."

Niels McGuinness
Holding the line - police officers and pickets at the Saltley Gate coal depot in 1972
Niels McGuinness
Niels McGuinness captured a bus being tipped over at the Perry Barr depot in the early 1970s, but his family aren't sure why. "He was a little devil for not putting captions on photos," said Mrs McGuinness

His granddaughter added: "A lot of his work is showcased throughout this book, and I'm so proud to be able to do it in his honour.

"The book is about him. It's for him, and it's dedicated to him.

"I am proud of the finished product, and I'm proud of the work my granddad did.

"I think this book is a fitting tribute to him and his wonderful photography."

Niels McGuinness
The developing Birmingham city skyline in the 1960s with the Rotunda top right, and Birmingham Town Hall top left

