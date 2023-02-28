M6 closes at Walsall after lorry crashes through central barrier
- Published
A stretch of the M6 motorway has shut after a lorry crashed through the central barrier.
Both carriageways are closed at junction 10 at Walsall to allow recovery and repairs following the crash involving the lorry and a car at about 03:40 GMT.
Traffic is being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads at the junction.
The closures are expected to remain in place throughout the morning, said National Highways.
There are delays of over an hour in both directions.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.