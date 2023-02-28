West Midlands forces collaborate to tackle off-road bikers
- Published
Police forces have teamed up to detain nuisance off-road bikers and seize their vehicles.
Three people were arrested and five bikes taken by officers on patrol around the West Midlands and Staffordshire on Sunday.
One vehicle was pulled from the canal in Brownhills after its 19-year-old rider lost control and fled on foot.
"This offending has been and is seriously impacting on our local communities," Insp Pete Poolton said.
An 18-year-old, who was tracked from Brownhills to Penkridge by drones with the support of the National Police Air Service, was also detained.
Two women in their 30s were arrested for obstruction, as well a 39-year-old-man wanted for other offences.
All individuals have been released to be dealt with at a future date, said police.
The West Midlands force added a number of riders had also been warned about the risk of seizure should anti-social behaviour continue.
Neighbourhood policing manager Insp Poolton said: "We will endeavour to continue this collaborative approach and positive action will be taken against all persistent offenders."
