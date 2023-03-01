Developers urged to revise £1.9bn revamp of Birmingham's ex-Smithfield
Developers have been urged to revise plans to transform a former market site in Birmingham over claims they failed to recognise the city's history.
The Smithfield site in Digbeth hosted events at the Commonwealth Games and the £1.9bn proposals have been submitted to the city council.
But Historic England said they would harm the city's landscape and disturb significant medieval remains.
Developers Lendlease said its plans were sensitive around historic sites.
Historic England said the site was historically important as it was regarded as Birmingham's birthplace.
It was concerned the plans harmed the remains of a medieval manor site and would swamp the Grade II listed St Martin's Church "in a sea of new development".
'Achievable revisions'
It also claimed the designs failed to meet national planning policies relating to the historic environment.
The scale of the redevelopment would also harm the historic character of the nearby Digbeth, Deritend and Bordesley conservation area, spokeswoman Louise Brennan said.
"We want to see the city continue to move forward whilst embracing Birmingham's heritage," she said.
"We are recommending significant but achievable revisions to the current proposals."
The proposals include office space, markets, a roof garden, shops, a pub, and two public squares to form a new connection between the Bullring shopping centre, Digbeth and the Chinese Quarter.
About 3,000 homes would also be built on the site, including affordable ones, said Lendlease when it submitted the plans in January.
The firm was selected by the city council as its development partner and work on the site is expected to begin this year and be completed by 2034.
Lendlease said its plans were a "once in a generation" chance to revamp the centre of Birmingham.
"We've worked closely with Birmingham City Council to put forward proposals which sensitively consider historic sites such as St Martin's Church and Digbeth conservation area," a spokesperson for the firm said.
"The markets are an integral part of Birmingham, and we're proud that the new markets form the heart of the plans, continuing over 200 years of operation on the site.
"We will continue to engage with Historic England and other community groups as plans evolve."