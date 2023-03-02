Birmingham City Council told to change handling of care complaints
- Published
A council wrongly handled complaints by families over respite care for children with disabilities, an ombudsman found.
Birmingham City Council told families to appeal to the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman (LGSCO) but the body said the authority should have handled them itself.
A mother contacted the ombudsman over her complaint regarding the care awarded to her teenage son.
The council has been contacted for a response.
The LGSCO said it became concerned the local authority and Birmingham Children's Trust were sending parents straight to the ombudsman to lodge appeals over the number of hours they were to receive for respite care.
The mother got in touch with the ombudsman over her complaint to the council regarding the care awarded to her teenage son, who has challenging behaviour, is autistic, and has anxiety and communication difficulties.
Instead of handling her complaint through a statutory three-stage complaints process, the local authority told her to have her appeal "further reviewed" by the LGSCO.
The ombudsman said it had made it clear to the council it was not an appeals body.
'Lack of understanding'
In its investigation, it said it found 27 other families were wrongly told to appeal to the LGSCO in the past year.
"It is not - and has never been in our near 50 years of existence - our role to decide how much respite parents should receive," Michael King, from the watchdog, said.
"I am concerned about the council's lack of understanding of our role and of its own duties under the statutory complaints procedure."
The council agreed to apologise to the mother, explain how it reached its decision and pay her £500.
It will also amend its complaints policy and appeals process.