King Edward VI head teacher leaves role amid data breach
- Published
A head teacher of a leading grammar school has quit amid an ongoing probe into an alleged data protection breach.
Charlotte Jordan was appointed headmistress of Birmingham's King Edward VI Five Ways School in September 2021.
A spokesperson for King Edward VI Academy Trust confirmed Ms Johnson had left her position on Tuesday.
The trust added that an investigation into a data breach in February relating to industrial action was ongoing.
"The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has been informed of the breach," it said, "and we are investigating the breach in-line with the ICO's timescales."
The grammar school, based in Bartley Green, provides education to pupils aged 11-18.
The statement from the trust said Linda Johnson had been appointed head teacher in the interim until a permanent replacement had been confirmed.
"We have appointed an experienced interim head teacher, who until recently was leading a foundation school, to see the school through the next few months until permanent arrangements are made."
The trust also confirmed the school's governing body had communicated the news to staff, parents and students.
"We thank Charlotte for her leadership and contribution to the school and the wider foundation," it said.