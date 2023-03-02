Football fundraiser after Down's syndrome slurs
A football club has organised a fundraiser for another that promotes Down's syndrome awareness after saying one of its players made an offensive remark.
Wednesbury Croft Rangers said it had apologised to Down's Syndrome Awareness FC.
Rangers confirmed the player in question had been banned by the club.
Awareness FC, of Wolverhampton, said it was generally not uncommon to experience slurs.
The latest occurred on social media before a grassroots, Sunday league match between the sides, with another comment originating from a party said to be unknown to both clubs.
Many of Awareness FC's players are parents of children with the condition.
Chairman and founder Shaun Spicer said he had been shocked by the incidents, but, of the club's wider experience, added "this isn't the first time".
Rangers club secretary Glenn Edwards said: "I was horrified to be quite frank... I acted on it straight away."
'Stomp this out'
Mr Spicer - whose son Jaxon, six, has Down's syndrome - set up his club in 2019.
"We wanted to create a place not just for Jaxon but for people in the community, where they can come... and not be judged," he explained.
Of the recent abuse, he said: "It has to stop, we have to stomp this out."
Rangers manager Simon Moore said the club would be using its bank holiday fun day to raise money, with all proceeds going to Awareness FC.
Mr Spicer said he was thankful to both Mr Moore and Mr Edwards and added: "If we can spin a negative into a positive then everyone wins."
