Gang member jailed after shots fired at Birmingham homes
- Published
A man has been jailed for carrying out a spate of gun attacks on homes in Birmingham.
Three houses in the Saltley area were targeted in July, police said. Bullets were fired through windows, although the residents were not injured.
Sameer Khan, 26, was sentenced to 14 years and four months in prison at Birmingham Crown Court.
He had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life.
West Midlands Police said gang member Khan was involved in three out of four attacks in just a few days.
In the first incident just before 04:00 BST on 24 July, three shots were fired at a home near to where Khan lived, the force said.
Two shots went through the ground floor living room window and one penetrated the internal dividing wall.
Officers found a spent .44 calibre bullet in the rear living room and another spent bullet on the floor near the bay window.
The same house on Highfield road was targeted again the following day at about 03:00 when three to four shots were fired into the ground floor front window.
Two days later on 27 July, at about 05:00, two men were captured by CCTV cameras walking towards a house on College Road, where three shots were fired at a property - they fled on foot towards Alum Rock Road, police said.
Again, officers found three spent .44 calibre bullets at the scene.
In the early hours of the next day, two masked men were seen cycling to another property on Highfield Road.
Bullets were fired through the front door of the home, which struck a door and internal hallway wall.
'Great deal of distress'
West Midlands Police said a search of Khan's home uncovered a black Calvin Klein bag in the cellar containing a Smith and Wesson .44 calibre revolver.
A number of spent and live .44 calibre rounds were also found.
Det Insp Gemma Currie, complex investigation manager, said: "We were able to place Khan at the scene of the weapons discharges after raiding his home and discovering a gun and live ammunition in his cellar.
"The .44 calibre bullets were the same type which were recovered at the four scenes.
"These attacks would have caused a great deal of distress for people living at the addresses."
