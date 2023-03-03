Birmingham City's training ground damaged in fire

Wasts Hills training siteGoogle
Fire broke out at the Wast Hills site in the early hours, said the club

Birmingham City Football Club's training ground has been damaged in a fire, it has announced.

The blaze broke out at its Wast Hills site on Redhill Road in the early hours of Friday.

Crews from Hereford and Worcester Fire Service attended the scene and remain on site, the club said in a statement.

Staff and players have been contacted and the facility remains closed until further notice, it added. No one is thought to have been injured.

