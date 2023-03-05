Busy Birmingham route shut after gunshots fired at car
- Published
Police have shut a busy road in Birmingham after gunshots were fired in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Officers were called to Station Road, Stechford, just after midnight after a group of men reportedly left a car and fired shots at a second car.
West Midlands Police believes further shots were fired on Caldwell Road but no injuries have been reported.
Officers remain at the scene in both locations.
An investigation has been launched and witnesses or anyone with information have been urged to contact the force.
National Express West Midlands bus services 11A and 11C have been diverted due to the road closure.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.