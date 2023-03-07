Pride of Birmingham: Comedian and football coach among award winners
Fundraisers, volunteers and life savers are among people honoured at the annual Pride of Birmingham awards.
Hosted by presenter and actress Kym Marsh at University of Birmingham's Great Hall, winners were recognised for their work and achievements on Monday.
Comedian Eva Abley, 15, from Wolverhampton, said she felt "amazed and lucky" to have won.
And football coach Asha Rage, who aims to keep youngsters away from gangs, was pleased to win a Community Hero award.
"Everybody was so nice.. and everybody said well done," she told BBC WM on Tuesday.
"It motivates me and I feel like I have done something to help."
Organisers of the Daily Mirror's Pride of Britain said its regional awards "celebrate incredible heroes changing lives in their communities and beyond".
Ms Rage, 45, enrolled on a coaching course at Aston Villa, despite never having played football, to use the sport to help get young people off the streets and give them new opportunities.
She set up Dream Chasers FC in Small Heath in 2016 and now has 160 players training weekly.
'Felt incredible'
"That is me giving back, I never wanted to get paid... that's what makes me happy," she said.
She was pleased so many young people had come through the club.
"You're so very proud to see a young person that you have helped.. and then when they're older, say 21 and they say 'thank you this place has helped me a lot I want to give back" she said.
And Eva, who has cerebral palsy, made it to the finals of Britain's Got Talent with her comedy routine.
She was told she was inspirational and courageous before being presented with the Stephen Sutton Inspiration Award.
"Last night was absolutely amazing," she said.
"The award is for inspiration and I was so lucky to receive it and I just can't thank [those] who nominated me enough.
"It felt amazing - not that I need an award but it just felt incredible."
She was on stage with comedian and Britain's Got Talent winner Lee Ridley and said they had now become friends.
Eva has also raised £15,000 for Birmingham Children's Hospital and visits schools to give talks about disability and acceptance.
"I can never remember having a lesson in school about disabilities and maybe if I did.. I wouldn't have gone through what I've been through and i don't want anyone else going through what I have been through," she said.
Some pupils had contacted her afterwards to say how "amazed and inspired" they were by her work, she said.
"For younger children it feel like I'm making such an impact," she added.
Other winners included:
Child of Courage: Finley Hassall, 11, from Kingswinford - saved a boy's life using the RNLI's Float To Live technique.
Emergency Services Award Deena Evans and Michael Hipgrave, from Wolverhampton - two paramedics who were attacked by a knifeman when attending a wellness check.
Outstanding Contribution: Chris Hoare from Edgbaston - formed the Birmingham Southwest Community Group to reform his crime-ridden estate.
Lifetime Achievement Reverend Canon Eve Pitts from Birchfield, Birmingham - made The Church of England's first black female vicar in 1994, and has since spent decades supporting parishioners and challenging racism
Triumph over Adversity The Chatting Family, from Lichfield - started the charity Carter The Brave and have raised over £330,000 for Birmingham Children's Hospital.
Spirit of Birmingham The 14,000 volunteers who helped at Birmingham's 2022 Commonwealth Games
