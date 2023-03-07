Flooded Birmingham tower block residents wait to return home
- Published
Some residents evacuated from a tower block due to flooding are still waiting to return home a week later.
More than 120 people had to leave 15-storey Brecon Tower in Birmingham last Tuesday after flooding possibly caused by vandalism affected electrics.
They were put up in a community centre and then hotels but some have criticised the response and said they felt let down by the city council.
But the council said the residents' welfare had been "a priority".
Residents had reported seeing a "fountain of water" cascading down the stairs inside the council-owned tower in Ladywood as firefighters helped people leave.
But some people from the fourth floor and below - the most affected by the floods - told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) they had been "let down" by the efforts of the council.
Margarete Tavares said she had spent £20 a day on takeaways to feed her children as they did not have access to a kitchen at the hotel.
"I work as a teaching assistant, but it's the cheapest hot meal I can buy for them since we were told to leave our homes after the floods," she said.
Another tenant told LDRS she felt "psychologically damaged" from the way they had been treated.
She said they were given tents to sleep in inside the community centre, but "everything felt very last minute" and she felt "let down".
They were initially told they could return home the next morning but it did not happen and she "had to raise her voice and shout" to find out if she could stay in a hotel.
Another woman, who did not want to be named, said her family slept in their car for the first night. They were now in a hotel but had to pack bags and return to the community centre each day to see if they can go home.
"It's really damaging - we get our hopes up and then they are taken away," she said.
West Midlands Police is working with the council over vandalism at the tower block.
The council said hotels were booked on a day-to-day basis and residents had always been kept up-to-date with most now back home. Local charities have also provided food over the weekend.
"We're aware that some tenants have been seriously inconvenienced by this incident and we'll be advising them on compensation claims and rectification work to those who have been affected most," its statement added.
"We'll be arranging following-on consultation meetings after receiving feedback from our residents to help with improvements to their homes over the next few months."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk