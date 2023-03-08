Speeding driver convicted over Kingstanding motorcyclist death
- Published
A woman has been found guilty of killing a motorcyclist by knocking him off his bike after chasing him along a street in Birmingham.
Moments before hitting Thomas Maguire, 30, last May, Kerry Fair was captured driving between 76 and 86 mph in a 30mph speed zone, police said.
The 39-year-old fled the scene after the collision and Mr Maguire died three weeks later.
Fair was convicted of manslaughter at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.
West Midlands Police said she started chasing Mr Maguire after being told he had stolen the motorbike from her daughter's boyfriend's home.
The 30-year-old had been travelling along Kings Road on 18 May when his bike was hit by a Ford Focus driven by Fair, of Parkeston Crescent, Kingstanding.
She then abandoned the car and left him seriously injured, officers said.
Mr Maguire was taken to hospital by his friends, where he remained in a critical condition until his death on 9 June.
The car was discovered by police with a steering lock on and the engine still running.
Fair's wallet was found in the front door pocket which led to her arrest shortly afterwards.
Det Insp Michelle Thurgood, from West Midlands Police, said: "At the speed she was travelling, at the very least she was reckless to the fact Thomas would be injured as a result of her actions that night.
"Had Fair applied emergency braking when she realised she was gaining rapidly on the motorbike, the collision could have been completely avoided, which inevitably could have prevented Thomas from being injured."
