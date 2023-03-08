Heartbreak as West Midlands fire investigation dog Kai dies
- Published
A dog who helped investigate hundreds of fires has died.
Kai, 10, a Belgian Malinois, worked as an investigation search dog for West Midlands Fire Service, with handler and owner Mat Dixon.
He was retired in January after losing his sight overnight and was later diagnosed with a brain tumour. He died on Tuesday.
Kai died "with his head on my lap, a chew in his mouth and a wag in his tail," Mr Dixon said.
"Kai's service to our communities has been vital," the fire service said in tribute.
The much-loved investigations dog was rescued as a puppy by Mr Dixon who trained him for service.
His job was to go into the site of a fire after it had been extinguished and sniff out whether an accelerant had been used and arson had been committed.
When Kai lost his eyesight his owner said the dog continued to amaze him as he adapted to his new way of life, even managing to find a tennis ball.
Friends, it is with the heaviest of hearts I’m letting you know that Kai gained his wings today.— MatDixon (@TheDogFix) March 7, 2023
He passed with his head on my lap, a chew in his mouth and a wag in his tail.
I will miss you Kai, more than you could ever know.
Until we meet again Kai………’find it!!’ pic.twitter.com/esf4Gxhopj
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk