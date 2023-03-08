Heartbreak as West Midlands fire investigation dog Kai dies

Mat Dixon and KaiWest Midlands Fire Service
Kai's owner and handler Mat Dixon, trained him for 10 years since he was rescued as a puppy

A dog who helped investigate hundreds of fires has died.

Kai, 10, a Belgian Malinois, worked as an investigation search dog for West Midlands Fire Service, with handler and owner Mat Dixon.

He was retired in January after losing his sight overnight and was later diagnosed with a brain tumour. He died on Tuesday.

Kai died "with his head on my lap, a chew in his mouth and a wag in his tail," Mr Dixon said.

Mat Dixon
Kai worked as a Fire Investigation Search Dog for West Midlands Fire Service

"Kai's service to our communities has been vital," the fire service said in tribute.

The much-loved investigations dog was rescued as a puppy by Mr Dixon who trained him for service.

His job was to go into the site of a fire after it had been extinguished and sniff out whether an accelerant had been used and arson had been committed.

When Kai lost his eyesight his owner said the dog continued to amaze him as he adapted to his new way of life, even managing to find a tennis ball.

