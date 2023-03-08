Fire under Wolverhampton railway bridge causes travel disruption

Thick smoke clouds near a rail trackLuke Powell
Huge plumes of thick black smoke could be seen by passengers on a train travelling through Wolverhampton

A fire under a bridge caused disruption to commuters with thick black smoke close to the railway line.

Services between Wolverhampton and Birmingham were disrupted by a fire under a railway bridge in Lower Horseley Fields, Wolverhampton.

All rail lines between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street were blocked.

Six crews were called to the fire, involving a large pile of rubbish, just after 08:00 GMT on Wednesday.

Surrounding roads from Horseley Fields to Lower Walsall Street have been closed with National Express bus services 82 and 529 being diverted.

The National Rail website said the disruption could last until 12:00 GMT.

