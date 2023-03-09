Motorsport was a man’s world - Wolverhampton racer
- Published
A professional stunt driver has been appointed the first female racer on a university motorsport team.
Jessica Hawkins will compete with the University of Wolverhampton Racing Team (UWT) for the Britcar Prototype Cup.
"When I was growing up, it was a given that motorsport was a man's world," the 28-year-old said, adding she hoped to inspire other women in STEM industries.
"We need more female figureheads in motorsport for the younger generation to look up to," she said.
UWT is based in Telford, Shropshire, and is the only student team to be competing in the cup.
Ms Hawkins, who grew up in Poole, Dorset, first became interested in the sport after seeing the track from a distance while playing golf with her dad.
She said she "begged" him to take her and since then, her love had only grown. She has gone on to drive in James Bond films and Fast and Furious Live.
"I never ever thought I'd be part of a Bond movie," she said. "It was one of the most incredible experiences I've ever done."
Looking back to that day on the golf course, she said stereotypes of women meant her dad may never have considered it would be something she would have wanted to try.
"He probably just would have presumed I wouldn't have been interested," she said. "That's the kind of stereotype we're trying to change.
"I do think there is still some stigma around it and some people still think it's a man's world but we are slowly changing that idea."
UWT has been sponsored by businessman Walter Gleeson.
He wanted to promote diversity in STEM subjects - Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics - after his daughter was the only woman on a computer course.
"This sponsorship is primarily about promoting manufacturing and engineering jobs as viable career paths for all," he said.
"I'm sure that Jessica will be a positive role model."
The team are due to have their first race at Silverstone on 25 March.
