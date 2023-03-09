Dogs aim to be Best in Snow as chill hits Crufts
Dog-lovers have battled through snow to get to day one of Crufts at the NEC near Birmingham.
Pet owners dressed pooches in an array of blankets, woollies and waterproofs to help them stay warm and dry before competition.
Show organiser The Kennel Club said roads around the venue were being regularly gritted and shovelled to enable access, with the venue's temperature regulated.
The annual event runs until 12 March.
The West Midlands was facing wintry conditions across the region on Thursday, with hundreds of schools shut in freezing temperatures.
More than 24,000 dogs from 48 countries are set to attend over the next four days weather allowing, including 537 Labrador Retrievers, this year's most popular individual breed entrant.
The Bavarian Mountain hound will make history in this year's show by appearing in its own class for the first time.
There will also be a Hero Dog award, to celebrate pets that have changed owner's lives.
The grand climax, the award of Best in Show, will be judged at 20:30 GMT on Sunday, live on Channel 4.
