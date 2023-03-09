Unite accuses National Express of 'union busting'
- Published
Unite has accused National Express of "union-busting bullying" ahead of a strike in the West Midlands.
It claimed the bus company had tried to both brow-beat members and mislead them about a wage offer, and had warned them of job cuts if the strike went ahead.
It also alleged members had been called into individual meetings and told they put the local community at risk.
National Express disputes the claims and accused Unite of trying "every trick in the book" to scare workers.
More than 3,000 drivers are due to begin strike action on 16 March in a dispute over pay.
The company runs 1,600 buses on routes across Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Coventry, Walsall, Dudley and West Bromwich.
National Express had, according to Unite general secretary Sharon Graham, indulged in a "disgraceful campaign of bullying and union-busting" which had "only strengthened our members' determination to win a fair pay deal".
Among the union's claims were that text messages had been sent to workers' phones "demanding to know if they intend to strike and misleading them about the current wage offer", Ms Graham said.
'Fair and decent'
Disputing the claims, a spokesperson for National Express West Midlands said the company had made a "very fair and decent offer of 13.4%, made up of 11.1% increase on the base rate and a no-strings upfront lump sum of £630 which works out at 2.3%".
Unite disputes the figures.
The company also said: "If you asked most people if they'd like that, they'd bite your hand off for it, and Unite won't even let our drivers vote on it."
Unite said its members had given a "very clear mandate" for the strike action and had made it clear what their minimum acceptable offer would be.
The drivers are set to be joined by about 200 National Express West Midlands engineers.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk