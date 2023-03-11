Food collected at Crufts for pets left in Ukraine
A Ukrainian woman is raising money at Crufts and collecting dog food for pets left in Ukraine.
Irene Sheyko, from Stirchley, set up Forver Lida in memory of her grandmother who was killed in Mariupol in March 2022.
Crufts is running at Birmingham's NEC until Sunday.
"Over 30,000 animals are in care at rescue centres [in Ukraine] and the amount of pet food they need is immense," Ms Sheyko said.
The charity raises money and essential equipment for Ukrainian civilians, which are then sent to the front line.
Ms Sheyko will also be sending the pet food donated at Crufts to rescue centres.
'Crufts is a big deal'
The Ukrainian national said she remembered going with her mother to judge dog competitions all over Ukraine when she was a child.
"Everyone in Ukraine knows Crufts is a big deal," Ms Sheyko said.
