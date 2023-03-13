Walsall snooker club bids to inject some youth into the sport
A snooker club near Walsall has set up an academy in a bid to change the perception it is an "ageing" sport.
The QBar Snooker Academy runs classes six times a week for children aged seven to 17 years old and hopes to inspire "snooker stars of the future".
Set up by Fay Tapper and her sister Kerri Bradley just over a year a go, the number of academy players has risen from eight to 70.
Its first international camp welcomed eight snooker fans from Poland.
The family-run QBar club, based in Walsall Wood, first opened 40 years ago, and the two sisters have been at the reins for the last 15.
"I've grown up with snooker, we watched it on telly, kids used to play snooker and pool, but it has since declined", Ms Tapper said.
"It was looking like a dying institution, the average player was over 50 and we wanted to inject youth back into the sport.
"Snooker can be good for children who like to learn independently or are not as interested in traditional sports.
"We have children from different walks of life and different backgrounds, but they have a joint love for snooker. For some it's a home away from home."
Following the end of nationwide lockdowns sparked by the Covid-19 pandemic, the scheme helped young people in Walsall reconnect with others and gain a new hobby, Ms Tapper said.
"Many people think snooker is drab and dreary, but it's not - it's good fun," Ms Tapper added.
The club manager said the sport had helped young players to develop discipline as well as their skills.
"It's hard work but it's very rewarding. We pride ourselves on being the Qbar junior future."
The group has been nominated for the national 2023 Community Sport and Recreation Awards.
