Walsall Murder probe after man stabbed at nightclub
- Published
A man has been stabbed to death at a nightclub, prompting a murder investigation.
The attack, at Valesha's nightclub in Walsall, known locally as Colliseum, in Newport Street happened just after 05:00 GMT.
The 29-year-old victim was taken to hospital but died at about 06:00 GMT.
West Midlands Police said no arrests had yet been made, but officers believed there had been a fight before the attack.
The force urged anyone who had been been at the club at the time to come forward.
'Tragic and shocking'
The man's family have been informed, police said.
Det Insp Ade George of the force said: "The events this morning are tragic and shocking, a man has sadly lost his life and we'll be offering as much support as we can to his family during this deeply distressing time.
"Our priority is catching those responsible. While we've spoken to a number of people who were inside the club at the time, we still need to hear from anyone who was there and who saw, or may have filmed, what happened".
Newport Street remains closed while officers gather evidence.
This incident comes just more than a month after Bailey Atkinson died after being stabbed in Walsall town centre on 28 January.
A police spokesperson said: "We understand the concerns around recent knife crime in Walsall town centre, and neighbourhood officers will be patrolling the area over the coming days to offer reassurance".