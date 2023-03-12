Walsall stabbing: Nightclub killer urged to hand themselves in
- Published
Detectives have urged the killer of a man stabbed to death at a nightclub to "hand yourself in as soon as possible".
The unidentified 29-year-old was killed at Valesha's nightclub in Walsall's town centre on Saturday, prompting a murder inquiry.
No-one has currently been arrested in connection with the stabbing.
Speaking outside the nightclub earlier, Ch Supt Phil Dolby, of West Midlands Police, said: "We're going to catch you".
He added: "I would encourage you to hand yourself in as soon as possible as the longer you leave that, the more that may go against you in the later court of law."
The killing comes less than two months since Bailey Atkinson was fatally stabbed in the town.
Mr Dolby said there was no evidence "at all" to suggest the two deaths were linked.