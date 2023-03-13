National Express strike called off in West Midlands
- Published
National Express staff in the West Midlands have suspended a planned strike due to take place on Thursday.
The Unite union said it was in response to an improved pay offer, which would now be put to members.
The union said more than 3,200 drivers and 200 engineers had been due to take part and strike action would resume on 20 March if the offer is rejected.
National Express West Midlands previously said the threat of action was "extremely disappointing".
Unite regional officer Sulinder Singh said: "Following significant progress with the company in negotiations, an improved pay offer was made."
