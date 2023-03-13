Man dead and another hurt in Birmingham stabbing
A man has died and another is in hospital in a critical condition after being stabbed at a property in Birmingham.
It happened at about 13:00 GMT on Cadbury Drive, with police later stopping a car in the investigation.
Two men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
"Our investigation is in the early stages but initial indications suggest this was a targeted attack," West Midlands Police said.
The fatally hurt man was declared dead at the scene, despite paramedics' efforts.
Suspects left the scene in a car and a police helicopter was used to track it. A vehicle was later picked up by officers on Chatham Road in the Northfield area of the city.
Officers said the scene at Cadbury Drive had been sealed off for forensic examinations and they had begun house-to-house inquiries.
Anyone with information was urged to contact West Midlands Police.
