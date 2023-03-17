Walsall: Valesha's nightclub temporarily closed after fatal stabbing
- Published
A nightclub where a man was fatally stabbed has been temporarily closed.
Akeem Francis-Kerr, 29, died just after 05:00 GMT on 11 March when he was attacked at Valesha's nightclub in Newport Street, Walsall.
Vision Leisure, which runs the club, agreed to temporarily suspend the licence pending a full review.
A 39-year-old was arrested in South Yorkshire and brought to the West Midlands for questioning by police.
Ch Sup Insp Phil Dolby, of West Midlands Police, had called for an expedited hearing into the venue's licence given the seriousness of the incident and concerns about measures taken by the operators on the night.
He added there had been an "apparent breach of the search condition" that is part of the licence, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
A report to the licensing committee, held on Thursday, said: "The chief superintendent of West Midlands Police has requested a premises licence summary review, on the grounds that the premises is associated with both serious crime and serious disorder.
"He states that the normal procedure of calling a premises licence review would be insufficient in comparison with the severity of the crime and serious management failings at the premises concerned."
Witnesses who were in the area of the nightclub, known locally as Colliseum, are being spoken to and police are reviewing CCTV.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk