New project aims to tackle Wolverhampton's bed poverty
- Published
People are being asked to donate beds and cots to a new scheme as families struggle to afford them amid the cost-of-living crisis.
Almost 900 had to be given to children in Wolverhampton over the past few months, the city council revealed in February.
To try to tackle the issue, the authority and two charities have started the Good Night Project.
The scheme aims to provide beds and bedding to those who need them.
"It's shocking in this day and age that some children don't even have a bed to sleep in at night," City of Wolverhampton Council leader Ian Brookfield said.
The issue of "bed poverty" came to light through applications to the government's Household Support Fund, the authority said.
It gave out about 1,500 bed-related items over the past 12 months.
The Good Night Project will also involve the Wolves Foundation - the official charity of Wolverhampton Wanderers FC - and the African Caribbean Community Initiative (ACCI).
A three-day exhibition will be held in the city's Civic Centre from Monday to highlight the issue, and the foundation will refer people from across the area to the scheme.
"Everyone deserves a good night's sleep and it is vital for mental and physical wellbeing," said Tom Warren, from the Wolves Foundation.
Some of the items given to families will be new and some will be second-hand, which the ACCI says it will recycle and refurbish.
People with good quality cots, bed frames or bases to donate could get in touch online, with collection arranged, said Alicia Spence, from ACCI.
"Our recent involvement has helped a mum and baby who were sleeping on blankets on the floor to get a bed and a cot. The bed base and cot were pre-loved and donated to us," Ms Spence explained.
