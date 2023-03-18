Akeem Francis-Kerr: Man charged with murder over nightclub stabbing
- Published
A man has been charged with murder following the death of Akeem Francis-Kerr at a nightclub.
Mr Francis-Kerr, 29, was fatally stabbed at Valesha's nightclub, known locally as the Colliseum, on Newport Street, Walsall, on Saturday.
Edward Wilson, 39, of Oldbury, who was detained in South Yorkshire, has been charged with murder, West Midlands Police said.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court later.
"We've kept Akeem's family updated with the latest developments as we continue to support them during this distressing time," a spokesman for the force said.
The 29-year-old was stabbed just after 05:00 GMT and died while being taken to hospital, despite efforts to save him, police said.
Officers' inquiries were ongoing, said the force, who appealed for information and mobile footage.
The nightclub has been temporarily closed after Vision Leisure, which runs the premises, agreed to temporarily suspend the licence pending a full review.