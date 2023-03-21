Man walking home from Birmingham mosque set on fire
A man has been set alight while walking home from a mosque in Birmingham.
West Midlands Police said the attack happened on Brixham Road in Edgbaston just after 19:00 GMT on Monday.
He was walking home from a mosque on Dudley Road when, police believe, another man approached him and spoke to him briefly.
The individual then sprayed the victim with an unknown substance and set alight his jacket. The motive for the attack is so far unclear, say police.
The injured man was taken to hospital with burns to his face, which are not thought to be life threatening.
West Midlands Police said it was examining a video of the attack which had been shared on social media.
Extra officers have been brought into the area to speak to the community and to provide reassurance, adds the force.
Supt James Spencer said: "Our officers have been working through the night to establish what happened and who is responsible.
"We are determined to find the person responsible and get those answers as soon as possible, and I'd urge the community to work with us and to avoid any speculation at this stage."
