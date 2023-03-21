Akeem Francis-Kerr: Man in court over Walsall nightclub stabbing
- Published
A man charged with murder following the death of a man at a nightclub has appeared in court.
Akeem Francis-Kerr, 29, was fatally stabbed at Valesha's, known locally as the Colliseum, on Newport Street, Walsall, on 11 March.
The incident happened at about 05:00 GMT and Mr Francis-Kerr died on the way to hospital.
Edward Wilson, 39, of Temple Way in Oldbury, appeared at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.
He was remanded in custody to reappear on 14 April.
