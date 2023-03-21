Arrest after man set alight walking home from Birmingham mosque
Counter-terror police are investigating a man being set alight as he walked home from a Birmingham mosque.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the attack in the Edgbaston area on Monday evening.
The West Midlands and Metropolitan forces are looking into whether there is a link to a similar attack in Ealing, west London last month.
The Birmingham victim, in his 70s, was approached, sprayed with a substance and had his jacket set on fire.
The injured man was taken to hospital with burns to his face which are not thought to be life-threatening.
A video of an attack shared on social media which shows a man being set alight is under investigation by police.
'Working through night'
The suspect was arrested in Dudley Road, the street where the Birmingham mosque is, on Tuesday after being identified by officers carrying out inquiries. The attack happened in nearby Shenstone Road.
In Ealing, an 82-year-old man was set on fire as he left the West London Islamic Centre on Singapore Road, at about 20:00 GMT on 27 February.
Ch Supt Richard North, commander at Birmingham police, said: "Our officers have been working through the night to establish what happened and who is responsible.
"We are taking this matter extremely seriously and are using all resources available to us.
"We are keeping an open mind to the motive of the attacker and we won't speculate further at this stage."
'Avoid any speculation'
He added: "Our investigation continues with support from Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands who have access to specialist capabilities to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident."
Officers are aware of a video posted on social media "showing a man being set alight, and we're examining it as part of our investigations", the force said.
Extra officers will be in the area to speak to the community and to provide reassurance.
In a joint statement, the city council's leader Ian Ward, cabinet member for community safety John Cotton and ward councillors Sharon Thompson and Marcus Bernasconi called it a "horrific attack".
They also said they would be talking with community groups and local mosques "to offer support to the wider community".
"We would urge the community to work with the police and to avoid any speculation at this stage," they added.
