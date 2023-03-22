Driver jailed for deliberately hitting Solihull pedestrian
- Published
A driver who mounted a pavement and deliberately hit a pedestrian has been jailed for 13 years.
Adrian Peach, 35, left the man with severe head injuries after he struck him twice with his car in Smiths Wood, Solihull, on 5 July last year.
The attack followed earlier disorder, said West Midlands Police.
Peach was cleared of attempted murder but admitted causing grievous bodily harm and was jailed at Warwick Crown Court on 15 March.
He was also disqualified from driving for five years.
West Midlands Police said Peach, from Pendleton Grove, Acocks Green, hit the pedestrian once, then reversed and drove at him a second time before driving off, causing the man ongoing injuries.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk