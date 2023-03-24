Bailey Atkinson: Hundreds gather in Coventry for boy's funeral
- Published
Mourners have gathered for the funeral of a man stabbed to death in a town centre.
Bailey Atkinson, 20, died from multiple wounds after he was attacked in High Street, Walsall town centre, on 28 January.
Nine boys, aged from 15 to 17 years old, have been charged in relation to his death.
Part of a road was closed to accommodate the funeral service at Canley Crematorium in Coventry.
One side of Charter Avenue, from A45 Fletchamstead Highway to Sir Henry Parkes Road roundabout, was closed from 09:30 to 13:30 GMT, said the city council.
Dozens of motorbikes were ridden outside the crematorium, bringing traffic in the area to a standstill.
Signed diversions were in place along the A45.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk