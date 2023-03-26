Shakespeare manuscript to tour Birmingham
- Published
A 17th Century collection of Shakespeare's plays will be taken around Birmingham to celebrate 400 years since it was printed.
Known as "Birmingham's First Folio", the manuscript was bought for the people of the city in 1881, to improve their lives "through culture and education".
It first toured the city in 2022 and was seen by more than 1,500 people.
A BBC Radio 3 documentary about the folio will air on Sunday.
The tour has been arranged by the Everything to Everybody project, which is a collaboration between the University of Birmingham and Birmingham City Council.
Its project director, Professor Ewan Fernie, said there had been a "fantastic response" to the first tour from people in the city, "many of whom queued to make sure they set eyes on it themselves".
He also said it was the "People's Folio", which belongs to the people of Birmingham and that it was "really important to take it out and tell people 'it's yours'".
The manuscript was printed in 1623 by two of the Warwickshire playwright's closest friends and colleagues, John Heminges and Henry Condell, so that his works would be remembered.
It will be discussed in a BBC Radio 3 programme called "Shakespeare's Brum Ting" presented by Professor of Literature and History at Birmingham City University, Islam Issa.
The tour, which begins on 23 April - the anniversary of Shakespeare's birth and death - is scheduled to visit Aston Hall, South Yardley Library, the Dorothy Parkes Centre in Smethwick, The Core Library in Solihull, St Barnabus Church in Erdington and the Bullring and Grand Central station.
There will also be a special visit to the library at HMP Winson Green.
