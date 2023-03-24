Wolverhampton school and college closed after man shot nearby
A Wolverhampton school and college campus have been closed after a man was shot nearby in a targeted attack.
Shots were fired at a car in Paget Road just after 21:30 GMT on Thursday and a man in his 20s was found with gunshot wounds and taken to hospital.
His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, police said.
The incident has led to to the closures of a campus at The City of Wolverhampton College and St Jude's CofE Primary Academy.
Due to limited access on the road, the school and college said on their websites they would have to close.
Other sites at the college are unaffected, a statement on its website said.
A cordon is in place and officers are checking for CCTV, West Midlands Police said.
"We understand that incidents like this [are] alarming for local residents, but we do believe this was a targeted attack," a force spokesperson said.
"We will have extra officers in the area to reassure the community and we would urge anyone with information who hasn't yet spoken to us to contact us.."
