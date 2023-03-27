Cross City rail line from Birmingham to Lichfield to shut for bridge
Rail passengers have been warned to expect delays amid line closures over the Easter period.
The Cross City line between Birmingham and Lichfield will be closed from 7 April until the morning of 11 April, Network Rail has advised.
The move is to allow a £4m upgrade of a bridge in Sutton Coldfield that takes the Sutton Park freight line over the Cross City track.
The existing 64-tonne structure will be removed and replaced.
Network Rail said the essential work would keep freight moving across the Midlands and mean more reliable journeys for passengers in the future.
Replacement bus services will be in operation between Birmingham New Street and Lichfield Trent Valley from Good Friday to Easter Monday.
"We know there's never an ideal time to close the railway, so I'd like to thank people in advance for their patience ahead of this complex work to replace a bridge which carries freight trains over passenger services," said Denise Wetton, Network Rail's central route director.
No roads will be closed during the bridge upgrade but the footpath and railway footbridge running between Sutton College and the Sutton Park line are to be closed temporarily.
