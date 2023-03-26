Thousands clamour to see inside iconic New Street signal box
- Published
More than 7,000 people applied for a one-off tour of Birmingham's iconic New Street signal box.
Just 60 places were offered by Network Rail, to look inside the building, which was taken out of use on Christmas Eve.
It had been in operation since 1966, but signalling was moved to a state-of-the-art centre in the city's Saltley area.
Network Rail said it was "overwhelmed" by the response to the offer.
It said it had contacted all lucky attendees by telephone to confirm their places and let them know what to expect when they visit on 31 March.
Up to 1,200 trains were directed by the signal every day at the peak of its use and it was responsible for all train movements through Britain's busiest station outside of London.
After the tours, the building will become a training centre for the next generation of railway signallers.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk