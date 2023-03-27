Dudley man, 67, beaten to death as he unpacked shopping
A man has been found guilty of murdering a 67-year-old as he unpacked his grocery shopping at home.
Barry Johnson was found on the floor of his flat in Dudley on 25 August 2021 when a relative came to check on him.
He had been beaten to death by Jay Gallier, 33, who police said had "shown no remorse for his actions nor offered any explanation for what he did".
Gallier, of Salop Street, Dudley, was convicted of murder at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday.
Gallier is due to return to the court for sentencing on 27 April.
West Midlands Police said he had been seen circling Mr Johnson's flat in Dean Court the day he died and had tried several times to gain entry.
Mr Johnson was attacked just a few feet from his front door and detectives said he had been unpacking his groceries at the time.
A post-mortem examination revealed he had died after being beaten around the head and neck.
Officers discovered a pair of blue velvet slippers in the hallway, which they said was unusual as Mr Johnson lived alone.
CCTV would reveal Gallier taking the slippers from the lobby area as he entered the block.
DNA from a cigarette butt recovered from near Mr Johnson's body placed Gallier at the scene and when officers searched his home they found trousers covered in his victim's blood.
"This was a harrowing case which involved a needless and violent assault on an elderly man in his own home," said Det Sgt Neal Hudson.
"Only Jay Gallier knows why he attacked Mr Johnson that day and to date he has shown no remorse for his actions nor offered any explanation for what he did."
