Birmingham mosque fire victim in unimaginable pain - family
- Published
A grandfather who was set alight on his way home from a mosque has been left in unimaginable pain, his family said.
Mohammed Rayaz, 70, suffered severe burns to his face and arms in the incident on Shenstone Road, Birmingham, on 20 March.
He had been "looking forward to spending his retirement by praying and spending time with his grandchildren", his son said in a statement.
Mohammed Abbkr, 28, from Edgbaston, is charged with attempted murder.
Mr Rayaz, a retired factory worker, was sprayed with a substance before his jacket was set on fire near his home a short distance from the Dudley Road mosque he had left.
The family said he had suffered "lots of unimaginable pain", been damaged "physically and psychologically" and time with grandchildren had been taken away.
"He has spent all of his life working, so was looking forward to spending some time with them," the family statement read.
"I hope no-one has to go through what our family is going through, as it has torn our family apart."
Mr Rayaz's family went on to thank the local Edgbaston community, emergency services and Queen Elizabeth Hospital for helping him.
Mr Abbkr has also been charged with another attack in London. Hashi Odowa, 82, was set alight by West London Islamic Centre in Ealing, west London, on 27 February.
The accused, of Gillott Road, is alleged to have sprayed a substance on to the two Muslim victims in the separate incidents.
He is due to appear before Birmingham Crown Court on 20 April.
Members of the west London mosque described the incidents as "abhorrent and malicious attacks on two elders within our community".
"As we commence the blessed month of Ramadan, our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families," a spokesperson from the centre said.
West Midlands Police has appealed to hear from anyone who may have more information about the incidents.
