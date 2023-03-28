TAVI heart procedure for 101-year-old Birmingham woman
An 101-year-old woman has become one of the oldest people in the country to be fitted with a new heart valve.
Ruth Shire had been diagnosed with aortic stenosis (narrowed heart valve) after becoming breathless.
She underwent Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) at Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham.
"It shows that this procedure can be done in elderly people quite safely - especially people like me with my 101 years," she said.
Mrs Shire, a former nurse, underwent the keyhole TAVI procedure as an alternative to open heart surgery, reserved for patients who may be considered high risk.
Her GP had referred her to consultant Dr Sagar Doshi, who had been performing the surgery at the hospital since 2008.
The minimally invasive procedure is usually completed through a puncture in an artery at the top of the leg.
"We're delighted with the outcome for Mrs Shire and very pleased that we have helped maintain her well-being and independence," Dr Doshi said.
After recovering in hospital for two days after the surgery in February, Mrs Shire was discharged back to her home in Birmingham.
She said the procedure went ahead as planned, despite her initial reservations of surgery complications.
"The staff did their utmost to support me in getting me out of bed and back to walking the same day," she said.
"I am most grateful to the NHS and Dr Doshi's team for going ahead with the procedure."
Mrs Shire's daughter, Miriam, added: "It means so much to know that she [and we] will have some bonus quality time.
"We are grateful to the NHS for giving us this opportunity to enjoy her for longer," she said.
