Anger over two-year delay to remove street rubbish in Birmingham
A family has accused a council of sitting on its hands by not removing a rat-infested scrap heap in a Birmingham street.
The rubbish pile in Deykin Avenue also contains four cars and dumped fuel tanks and is locally know as "the Deykin Avenue Grot Spot".
The city council cancelled a clean-up last week after asbestos was found.
But resident Janet Reeves, 84, said she was not sure she would live to see it removed after waiting two years.
Her 62-year-old son James Lauder his mother could see the pile from her window.
'Prioritise this issue'
"Every time in the morning she looks over into the backyard and sees this rubbish piled high. It's actually higher now than the wall itself," he said.
"My mother is now 84 and the upsetting thing for me was, she said to me, 'I don't think this will be cleared in my lifetime'.
"She hasn't been well lately."
A community clean-up was planned, but the authority now said it was too dangerous following the asbestos discovery.
Mr Lauder said he was disappointed with the delay and the council.
Mr Lauder continued: "I'd imagine once the asbestos was found, Birmingham City Council would prioritise this issue and push it and clear it as soon as possible.
"If it is, as you know, a hazardous substance or material, then why has this not been prioritised? And why has it not been removed?
"I think that people are sitting on their hands and they're not willing to get their sleeves rolled up and actually visit the areas and see the state of the place."
He said their local councillor had been very helpful, but "various visits by different departments" had led to nothing happening.
In a letter to residents, the council confirmed asbestos had recently been added to the heap and urged residents to avoid it.
"It is high on the pile, so we cannot include the community in the clean-up until this is removed," it said.
"Asbestos can be dangerous when moved, so residents are strongly encouraged not to go near this area.
"Sadly, this means that the community clean-up originally planned for 6th April cannot go ahead. Specialist contractors will be brought in to clear the area of asbestos as soon as possible and thereafter we will rearrange the community clear up."
