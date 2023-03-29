Akeem Francis-Kerr: Police search for two more suspects in murder case

Akeem Francis-KerrFamily handout
Akeem Francis-Kerr died on the way to hospital after being stabbed at a nightclub

Officers are looking for two more suspects following the death of a man at a nightclub in Walsall, a West Midlands Police boss said.

Akeem Francis-Kerr, 29, was fatally stabbed at Valesha's, on Newport Street, on 11 March at about 05:00 GMT.

Edward Wilson, 39, of Temple Way in Oldbury, has been charged with murder and the force believes two other people may have been involved.

The update was issued during a meeting of the Strategic Policing Crime Board.

The board members, including the West Midlands police and crime commissioner, chief constable, assistant chief constable, officers and staff, gathered on Tuesday.

Addressing the meeting, temporary deputy chief constable Jayne Meir said: "Unfortunately the male victim was stabbed in the neck and later died of his injuries.

The nightclub has temporarily been shut following the stabbing

"One suspect has been charged in that case and there are two further suspects that are outstanding."

Mr Wilson is scheduled to attend Birmingham Crown Court on 14 April.

