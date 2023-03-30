New Birmingham Airport security area to be ready by June 2024
Birmingham Airport plans to have its new security area ready for use in two years' time.
Its chief executive, Nick Barton, has compared the overhaul to "a football stadium having its stands rebuilt".
While the work is carried out, passengers have been told to expect different queuing routes.
The £40m changes will bring the airport into line with new government requirements, which come into force in June 2024.
Mr Barton said the redevelopment would "make things quicker and easier for customers" and help the airport grow its annual customer numbers from 12m at present, to 18m by 2033.
The new security check-in area would "deliver a speedier and simpler pre-flight screening process capable of serving significantly more customer per hour at peak times", he added.
He advised passengers during works to arrive at the airport in good time and expect different walking routes.
