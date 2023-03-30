Full line-up for Camp Bestival Shropshire revealed
The full schedule for Camp Bestival Shropshire has been revealed, with early-bird tickets also released.
This year's festival is set to take place over four days at Weston Park, on the border of Shropshire and Staffordshire, from 17 August.
Headliners include Rudimental, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Primal Scream and Ella Henderson.
Organisers said a "handful" of early-bird day tickets had gone on sale at 10:00 BST on Thursday.
Last year, thousands of people gathered at the grounds of the stately home, with the event hailed a huge success by organisers.
As well as live music, attendees can expect more than 100 activities including a silent disco, a roller disco, yoga sessions and a craft village.
Friday's entertainment at Weston Park will see Confidence Man, The Bootleg Beatles and Horrible Histories among the performers.
Featuring on the main stage on Saturday are The Human League, Groove Armada and Sara Cox. The line-up also includes Melanie C, Dick and Dom and Caity Baser.
Closing the festival on Sunday, there will be a fireworks finale and performances from Sam Ryder and Goldie Lookin Chain.